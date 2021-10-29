Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 54-year-old man from La Crosse is in the Lincoln County Jail after he’s accused of leading deputy on a chase and spraying them with bear spray when they attempted to make contact.

Investigators said around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the man was stopped near Tomahawk because his vehicle’s plate did not match the vehicle he was driving.

After the deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate the stop, the driver pulled into Crossroads BP at the intersection of State Highway 86 and US Hwy 51. During the stop, the driver gave a fake name.

As the deputy was investigating, the man sprayed the deputy in the face with what was likely bear spray, or a highly concentrated pepper spray. The man then drove away.

Tomahawk EMS responded to that location to treat the deputy.

A second deputy pursued the suspect southbound on US Hwy 51 at speeds in excess of 95 mph until three other deputies were each able to deploy tire deflation devices in an attempt to disable the fleeing vehicle. The suspect continued at speeds of more than 70 mph even after all four tires had been deflated. The vehicle turned westbound on Lincoln Drive and proceeded to the dead end, west of County Highway JJ in the township of Merrill, before it became disabled in the yard of a private residence.

When the four pursuing deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect sprayed one of those deputies in the face with the pepper spray.

The three remaining deputies were able to take the suspect into custody just as the vehicle he’d been driving started on fire and became fully engulfed in flames. Merrill Fire Department personnel responded to and extinguished the fire. Merrill EMS responded to treat the second incapacitated Deputy.

The suspect is facing numerous charges including battery to a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.