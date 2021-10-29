Miracle Kid Lucas thanks hospital aid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Willemon is one of Marshfield Children’s Hospital’s 2021 Miracle Kids. He and his family thank special people at Marshfield Children’s who made their journey easier.

October marks two years of being in remission from cancer for Lucas. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the age of six. Throughout his time in the hospital, Lucas spent time with a certified child life specialist.

His mom, Melissa Willemon, said she explained things to Lucas like his procedures, cancer and comforted him when he needed it.

“His specialist was always there,” Melissa explained. “Every time a doctor came in, every time he had to be poked, every time there was a procedure. She was there with his favorite toys, his favorite games.”

Certified Child Life Specialist Lindsey Welch spent the most time with Lucas. She said having a specialist with your child at Marshfield Children’s is a service almost every family can request.

“Depending on what the child is having, any parent can ask to have a child life specialist be present for needle pokes, CT scans, MRI scans or if they need to have an IV started,” Welch explained. “We can be present for anything medical that might be scary.”

The service is free and provided by Children’s Miracle Network, according to Welch.

Throughout Lucas’ time in the hospital, his mom said his desire to still be a kid did not fade.

“He was determined to still play all his sports and do all his stuff,” Melissa explained. “Even though I was trying to get him to rest, stop and take care of himself, he was determined to just still be, at the time, a 6-year-old kid.”

Lucas loves baseball, among other sports. He has enjoyed getting back to the sport.

