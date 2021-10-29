Mission to serve: Couple rescues illegally-shot birds in Wisconsin

GRESHAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two swans were shot and rescued in and around Northeast Wisconsin in the past two weeks. One was captured in a parking lot in Wausau and another was rescued yesterday in Gresham.

One retired volunteer couple takes injured birds, shot illegally, under their wing. Including the cygnet swan in Wausau and the trumpeter swan in Gresham found on Upper Red Lake.

“Once we actually started approaching, this swan was alert,” Linda Grenzer, a volunteer bird rescuer and wife to Kevin, recalled about Thursday’s swan. “The mate, actually almost looked like it was going to go swim to protect the one that was injured. But then as we both approached, it got spooked. It did kind of... he did try and fly off. It didn’t fly off the lake but it flew on the other side.”

Linda and Kevin Grenzer spend their retirement fund traveling across the state saving these hurt birds with their own hovercraft, help from the Wisconsin D.N.R., and the Raptor Education Group which takes care of the animals after they’ve been removed from the wild. Especially, if they’ve been illegally shot.

“It’s not a mistake,” migratory game bird ecologist with the Wisconsin D.N.R., Taylor Finger, shared. “It’s usually people doing something bad. They’re so much bigger than anything else. That you would be hunting that it tends to be poachers or vandals. It’s not just a ‘I mistook that for a snow goose’ or ‘I mistook that for a Canada goose’ because they are three or four times the size.”

The swan at Upper Red Lake was captured thanks to a collaboration between the Wisconsin D.N.R. and the Grenzers. For Linda, the hardest part of the whole ordeal wasn’t wrangling a wild animal, but that this incident was preventable and now the swan’s lifetime mate will be alone. Kevin posted about the injured bird on Facebook asking for any information if someone knows who may have shot the swan. To see his post CLICK HERE.

“The wing was hanging funny,” Linda recollected. “The swans left. The one returned, most likely it was its mate because swans are mated for life. This swan, the mate, she would tell me, would go fly around, and come back kind of like ‘come on it’s time to go. It’s migrating time.’ Of course, she could not.”

The Grenzers specialize in loon rescue but also take on other tough cases like eagles and swans. About 30 years ago, Linda and Kevin wouldn’t have had many swans to save, though the species has resurged in the upper Midwest. To visit the Grenzer’s Loon Rescue Facebook page CLICK HERE.

“Now, between Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota we have close to 30,000 swans,” Finger said. “It’s absolutely awesome. Don’t take for granted that it’s just a big white bird. There is a lot of work and effort behind bringing those birds back.”

Shooting swans is illegal under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. So, the D.N.R. and swan advocates are asking people to know their target and follow regulations.

Friday afternoon, October 29, the Raptor Education Group told Action 2 News the trumpeter swan was still in surgery, fighting for its life. However, with so many pellets in its body and genuine concerns about lead poisoning, they said the outcome is unclear.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.