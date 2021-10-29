Advertisement

Neenah man gets new lease on life after trial heart procedure

Donald Krause plays his French horn, ten days after receiving a new lease on life.
Donald Krause plays his French horn, ten days after receiving a new lease on life.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man who’s lived with chest pain for years caused by heart disease now has a new lease on life.

As a musician, a horn instructor, and the founder of “Horns a Plenty Christmas,” Donald Krause understands the importance of being first chair. And now, at 81 years old, “I’m patient one. I’m patient number one and that’s all I am,” says Krause.

After suffering with chest pain for years, caused by Chronic Myocardial Ischemia (CMI), Krause became the first patient in the country to undergo a clinical trial to deal with the pain at U.W. Health in Madison.

“To be able to continue my life, to be able to better my life, to be able to get away from the chest pain in my body, it’s going to be worth it,” says Krause.

Dr. Amish Raval, an interventional cardiologist at U.W. Health and associate professor of medicine at the U.W. School of Medicine and Public Health, is leading the clinical trial.

With the help of a team, bone marrow cells were collected from Krause’s hip, put into a centrifuge and separated. Then, those cell were injected into ten different places of Krause’s heart.

According to Dr. Raval, “We know that we all harness an ability to have these cell in our bone marrow that if we harvest them out and inject them back into the heart, we think that they will impart benefits, new blood vessel formation and decrease inflammation and so on to improve Don’s symptoms and potentially his ability to walk and functional capacity.”

After a night in the hospital, Krause was sent home thanks to Dr. Raval’s work. Ten days later he feels like a kid again, saying, “It just blows me away that something like that was done to me a week-and-a-half ago and I’m sitting here talking to you guys about it as though I was a teenager.”

While he won’t follow up with the U.W. doctors until next month, Krause is convinced the procedure was a success. He adds, “I feel more energetic than I have felt in years. But guess what, I have not had a chest pain since a week ago Monday, and that’s great!”

And now, instead of living with pain, he can focus on the music that makes his heart happy.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges

Latest News

Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
Celebrating Halloween in Eau Claire
Celebrating Halloween in Eau Claire
Bill Aims to Ban White Bagging
Bill Aims to Ban White Bagging" in Wisconsin
Several businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls welcomed kids Friday afternoon from 3:00...
Downtown Eau Claire trick-or-treating
Costume Parade At Meadowview Elementary
Costume Parade At Meadowview Elementary (10/29/21)