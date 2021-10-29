Advertisement

Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, Randall Cobb caught both of them and the Green Bay Packers knocked off the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals 24-21 after Kyler Murray’s stunning late interception on Thursday night.

The Cardinals looked like they were going to rally to win their eighth straight game but Murray threw an interception on second-and-goal with 12 seconds left. A.J. Green didn’t expect the pass to come his way, never turned around and Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.

Green Bay has won seven straight games after dropping the season opener. Arizona fell to 7-1.

