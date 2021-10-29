Rep. Jesse James leading Bill 651

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Representative Jesse James is leading a Bill in the Wisconsin legislature that was influenced by the ex-wife of Dan Peggs.

James says under Bill 651 , a parent would be allowed to change the last name of their children without the other parent’s consent if the other parent is convicted of a specific heinous crime.

Dan Peggs is the former Altoona Superintendent who pleaded guilty to child porn charges. James says children should not become unintentional victims due to the actions of a parent who decides to make a bad choice. He says this legislation allows parents to stand up for their kids.

