Rep. Jesse James leading Bill 651

Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Under Bill 6-5-1 , a parent would be allowed to change the last name of their children without the other parent’s consent if the other parent is convicted of a specific heinous crime.(Courtesy of James McKiernan)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Representative Jesse James is leading a Bill in the Wisconsin legislature that was influenced by the ex-wife of Dan Peggs.

James says under Bill 651 , a parent would be allowed to change the last name of their children without the other parent’s consent if the other parent is convicted of a specific heinous crime.

Dan Peggs is the former Altoona Superintendent who pleaded guilty to child porn charges. James says children should not become unintentional victims due to the actions of a parent who decides to make a bad choice. He says this legislation allows parents to stand up for their kids.

