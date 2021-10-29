Advertisement

Recent study finds increase in cyberbullying

Representatives of Tik-Tok, Snapchat, and YouTube will testify on Capitol Hill this week, as...
Representatives of Tik-Tok, Snapchat, and YouTube will testify on Capitol Hill this week, as legislators try to determine if they and other social media platforms are a threat to children’s safety.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Representatives of Tik-Tok, Snapchat, and YouTube will testify on Capitol Hill this week, as legislators try to determine if they and other social media platforms are a threat to children’s safety.

A recent study by the Cyberbullying Research Center found a 40% increase in cyberbullying since the start of the pandemic.

Another finding, the rate of cyberbullying victimization is 50% higher among LGBTQ youth.

Dr. Justin Patchin, UWEC Professor & Co-Director of the cyberbullying research center, says we are going to have to rely on our kids to make good choices.

“The more tools we can give kids themselves I think the better because odds are we as parents or other adults aren’t going to be in the moment, seeing, observing that behavior. So, we’re going to have to rely on our kids to make good choices in those situations.”

Patchin recommends teaching kids how to block or report someone for harmful or inappropriate behavior.

He says showing them how to document evidence, for example, taking a screenshot, is helpful as well.

