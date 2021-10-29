Advertisement

Turkey Trot

Festival Foods' Turkey Trot happening Thanksgiving Day
Festival Foods' Turkey Trot happening Thanksgiving Day
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Festival Food Turkey Trot is happening Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

It starts at 8:00 a.m. at the Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.

There’s a 5 mile run, 2 mile fun run and 2 mile walk to choose from, along with a dog jog!

Race co-director Dan Ekblad says it’s a holiday tradition for many families in the area.

This year, proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Chippewa Valley YMCA.

