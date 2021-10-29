Advertisement

‘WHO YA GONNA CALL?’ West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters

West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters stopped by the station Friday to catch a few ghosts with...
West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters stopped by the station Friday to catch a few ghosts with Hello Wisconsin.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -When you’re dealing with ghosts, ghouls and goblins in your home, ‘who ya gonna call?’ I’d recommend the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters.

We know ghosts are more active an night but what about at 5a.m. in the morning before the sun is up?

Equipped with ghost catching gear and no fear for the night-dwelling creatures, the Ghostbusters stopped by WEAU to help catch a few ghosts on Hello Wisconsin.

