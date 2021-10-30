Authorities respond to truck vs. tractor incident in Vernon County

STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a truck vs. tractor incident in Vernon County Friday morning.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident on Shannon Road 1/2 mile south of Call Road in the Town of Sterling.

Authorities say a garbage truck operated by 59-year-old Duanne Garrett of Readstown was traveling southbound and negotiating a curve in the road. At the same time a farm tractor operated by 52-year-old Phillip Townsend of Readstown traveling northbound entered the same curve.

Garrett attempted to break but slid into the rear left side of the tractor. Garrett suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Wheatland Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

