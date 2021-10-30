Coulee Region attractions gearing up for Halloween

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Halloween approaches, there’s no shortage of places to get a good scare in the Coulee Region.

One of the newest spots to check out is Hidden Hills in Stoddard, a family operation run by Deb and Ethan Bolstad.

Hidden Hills offers activities for the whole family, from petting farms and obstacles courses, to a maze and pugil stick arena.

The Bolstads created an attraction out of their farm in 2019, providing a family friendly atmosphere in the peaceful quiet of rural Vernon County.

“We’re off the beaten trail and people don’t know we’re here, and then once they do, they’re coming back because they’re having a good time, and we try to keep things really affordable for families,” Deb Bolstad said.

After a brief opening in 2019 and a sophomore campaign cut short by COVID, 2021 has been the Bostad’s busiest year yet, thanks in large part to a spooky new addition.

“Our biggest thing is probably the haunted house, we’ve got a haunted barn down there with Erlend Norgaard as the actual owner of the property,” Ethan Bolstad explained.

The haunted barn carries an original story created by Ethan Bolstad, and is an experience that has been well received by folks stopping in at Hidden Hills.

Another popular spot in the Coulee Region that is once again having a successful year is the Onalaska Jaycees Haunted House.

Jaycees has been a community staple for decades, playing a large role in the life of Haunted House Director Cole Herold.

“My first year coming through the haunted house I was 10 years old, that was 1993, then I got involved in 2000 when I was 17 years old in high school,” Herold recalled.

The haunted house is designed by members of the Onalaska Jaycees, who aim to create the best experience possible.

“I’m really proud of the kids, like two weeks before the house opened we were kind of scrambling, thinking we’re not going to be open,” Herold said. “Then the house opens and it rocked, people were running out screaming.”

As Jaycees puts together its final weekend of the season, Herold’s advice to the community is to show up early so they don’t miss out.

“The main complaint we have is the long lines, but my answer to that has always been good haunted houses don’t have short lines, so if that’s a complaint, it’s one I’ll take,” Herold added.

The Onalaska Jaycees Haunted House can be found at the Clearwater Farm, 760 Green Coulee Road in Onalaska.

Those wanting to check out Hidden Hills this weekend can head to S 1441 Sobkowiak Lane in Stoddard.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.