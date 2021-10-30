Crews respond to machine shed fire in Irving

TOWNSHIP OF IRVING, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a machine shed on fire Friday evening in the Township of Irving.

According to a release from Black River Falls Fire Department, at 7:30 p.m. Black River Falls Fire Department was dispatched to an address on County Road X in the Township of Irving, for report of a machine shed on fire.

The building was full of farm equipment and hay. Mutual aid was requested from multiple area departments. Due to the amount of hay and other combustibles inside, the building and contents were a total loss.

Authorities say that no injuries were reported from the fire.

