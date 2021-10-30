Eau Claire home Halloween display excites neighbors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

If you’re looking to do something festive this weekend, you can check out this house on Eau Claire’s northside.

The homeowner at 2030 Welsh Drive, Monica Lewis, says she’s been decorating for 17 years.

Each Halloween she adds more to make the display bigger and better.

Lewis starts decorating around Labor Day with the help of a few friends.

A motivation factor for her is to make the display as fun to see during the day as it is at night, doing that by adding tons of small details.

She says people often come several nights in a row and continue to find something new each time.

Lewis jokes the neighbors have even started calling her the “Halloween Lady.”

“I love decorating, absolutely love it,” said Lewis. “I was always [decorating for] Christmas, but Christmas can get cold, the ground can freeze early. So, I started doing Halloween because so many more people can enjoy it.”

Lewis calls the display a labor of love and is thrilled each time she sees someone enjoying it.

She made sure not to make it too scary so everyone can experience it.

Lewis says next year she hopes to start including music and animatronics throughout the display.

The lights will be on until 10pm this weekend before it all goes back into storage starting Monday.

