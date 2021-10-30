Advertisement

Northern Lights may be visible Saturday evening, some clouds expected

Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.(University of Alaska Fairbanks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a chance to see the northern lights in Wisconsin Saturday evening, however the forecast may cause problems for those wishing to see the aurora borealis.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says a solar flare headed in our direction could cause the lights to be seen as early as 5 p.m., with the best chances of viewing them coming shortly after sunset, from 6-8 p.m.

The lights could be seen as late as 1 a.m. Sunday.

However, there will be low clouds lingering in the area of central and northern Wisconsin, and areas near the lake are expected to have the bet chance for viewing, according to the NWS.

To get the latest forecast for tonight’s conditions, CLICK HERE.

SUBMIT PHOTOS AND VIDEO OF NORTHERN LIGHTS HERE: www.wbay.com/photos

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koreen Holmes has lent her name to "Koreen's Law." The bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would...
Eau Claire cancer patient fights to end ‘White Bagging’ in Wisconsin
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
Menomonie Comeback
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part one)

Latest News

Due to the amount of hay and other combustibles inside, the building and contents were a total...
Crews respond to machine shed fire in Irving
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
Report: Bucks to celebrate 2021 NBA title at White House in early November
The teenager who carried an AR-style rifle was cheered by Americans who despised the Black...
In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2
SportScene 13 Friday PART 2