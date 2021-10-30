Advertisement

One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting

(AP)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call in from someone saying there was a gunshot victim. Around 5 p.m. Friday, October 29, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of East Butternut Avenue in the Village of Luck and found a body.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect was located and taken into custody, and there is no current threat to public safety.

The name of the person who died isn’t being released yet, nor is the name of the person in custody. This is still under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

