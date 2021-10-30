Report: Bucks to celebrate 2021 NBA title at White House in early November
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to travel to Washington D.C. and visit the White house early next month.
Sources tell ESPN’s Tim Bontemps the Bucks will be making their trip to the White House to celebrate their win of the 2021 Championship on Monday, November 8.
The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games at home earlier this year, 50 years after the last title won by the Bucks in 1971.
Although the White House has not released a press schedule past November 3, a trip to the White House on that date would line up with the team’s game schedule. The current 3-2 Bucks will play the Washington Wizards in D.C. on November 7, and will play the 76ers in Philadelphia on November 9.
On October 15, the team announced general manager Jon Horst signed a multi-year contract extension. In addition, coach Mike Budenholzer was signed to an extension.
Earlier this month, the Bucks received their Championship rings during a special ceremony held on October 19 ahead of the season opener at Fiserv Forum. In addition, a banner celebrating the championship was also unveiled. Commemorative rings and jewelry for fans can be bought by CLICKING HERE.
