SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Level two of the prep football playoffs! Chippewa Falls season comes to a end with a loss to Kimberly, Menomonie pulls off a fantastic upset to down DeForest, Rice Lake downs Onalaska, Eau Claire Regis stays unbeaten with a win over Glenwood City and Spring Valley wins a close one over Pepin/Alma.

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

