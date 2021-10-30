Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part two)

By Justus Cleveland, Jessica Mendoza and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Level two of the prep football playoffs! Durand continues their strong year with a win over Boyceville, Colby rocks Abbotsford, Stanley-Boyd falls to La Crosse Aquinas and Northwestern stays undefeated with win over West Salem.

