SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part two)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Level two of the prep football playoffs! Durand continues their strong year with a win over Boyceville, Colby rocks Abbotsford, Stanley-Boyd falls to La Crosse Aquinas and Northwestern stays undefeated with win over West Salem.

https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2021_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

