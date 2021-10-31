Carson Park 5 and 10 returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Halloween weekend tradition returned to Eau Claire.

Runners took part in the Carson Park 5 and 10 race Saturday morning.

The event raises money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club, which founded the run in 1969.

It includes a 5k, 10-mile run and kids runs.

One of the event’s Race Directors, Wade Zwiener, said it’s great to be back after last year’s run was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The best part of running in my experience is just meeting people and being out and sharing some fun and fitness together so to get it back as a live event is really awesome,” he said.

The kids runs included a quarter-mile run and a one-mile BOO-gie run.

A costume contest followed the kids runs.

Zwiener said this year’s events had more kids sign up than in prior years.

“I think people are just really excited about getting out again,” he said.

Zwiener added he believed he saw more costumes than at previous runs.

