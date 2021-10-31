Advertisement

Man dead after incident in Taylor County

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the roadway near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Dr in the Township of Holway.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF HOLWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an incident in Taylor County Sunday morning.

According to a release from Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the roadway near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Dr in the Township of Holway.

Fire, ambulance and law enforcement services were dispatched to the scene. CPR was performed by medical first responders, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears the victim may have been run over by a vehicle, but this is very preliminary.

The victim is yet to be identified.

The incident is under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are releasing no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koreen Holmes has lent her name to "Koreen's Law." The bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would...
Eau Claire cancer patient fights to end ‘White Bagging’ in Wisconsin
One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Northern Lights may be visible Saturday evening, some clouds expected
Part of the Halloween display at 2030 Welsh Drive in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home Halloween display excites neighbors

Latest News

New book scaring up plenty of ghost stories coming out of Baraboo
New book scaring up plenty of ghost stories coming out of Baraboo
Blugolds win WIAC
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 30th (part two)
haunted baraboo
New book scaring up plenty of ghost stories coming out of Baraboo
SportScene 13 @ Ten: Part 2 (10/30/21)