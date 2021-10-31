Advertisement

MPD: People generally ‘very well behaved’ during State Street Halloween celebrations

Approximately 42 people were cited.
(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Street goers were generally ‘very well behaved’ during Saturday night Halloween celebrations, the Madison Police Department said early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, approximately 42 people were cited for violations such as drinking on the street or sidewalk, underage drinking, disorderly conduct, battery and urinating in public.

MPD thanked the Madison Fire Department, the UW Police Department, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County 911 and other city partners for their assistance in keeping people safe.

