Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 30th (part one)

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball sectional championship on the line! In division one, Chippewa Falls come up just short as River Falls takes home the 3-2 win. Then in division two Baldwin-Woodville falls to Reedsburg Area and in division three Stanley-Boyd falls to Oconto. While in division four, the McDonell Macks are heading back to state with a 3-0 sweep over Mercer!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koreen Holmes has lent her name to "Koreen's Law." The bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would...
Eau Claire cancer patient fights to end ‘White Bagging’ in Wisconsin
Two people are sentenced for their roles in stealing money from an Addiction and Counseling...
2 people sentenced for embezzling over $777,000
One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
Part of the Halloween display at 2030 Welsh Drive in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home Halloween display excites neighbors

Latest News

Blugolds win WIAC
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 30th (part two)
Durand continues postseason push
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part two)
Menomonie Comeback
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 29th (part one)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT