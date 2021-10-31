SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 30th (part one)
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball sectional championship on the line! In division one, Chippewa Falls come up just short as River Falls takes home the 3-2 win. Then in division two Baldwin-Woodville falls to Reedsburg Area and in division three Stanley-Boyd falls to Oconto. While in division four, the McDonell Macks are heading back to state with a 3-0 sweep over Mercer!
