SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 30th (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball sectional championship on the line! In division one, Chippewa Falls come up just short as River Falls takes home the 3-2 win. Then in division two Baldwin-Woodville falls to Reedsburg Area and in division three Stanley-Boyd falls to Oconto. While in division four, the McDonell Macks are heading back to state with a 3-0 sweep over Mercer!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.