1 person dead, 1 person hurt after crash west of Cumberland Saturday

The crash happened on the Barron County-Polk County state line Saturday afternoon.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOWN OF MAPLE PLAIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and one person is hurt after a crash on Highway 48 in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 31-year-old Shelton Hughes of Rice Lake died after the vehicle they were driving crossed the center line and crashed into a truck driven by 19-year-old Jared Pedersen of Cumberland on Highway 48 near the Barron County-Polk County line west of Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:36 p.m.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene. Pedersen was hurt in the crash and flown to Regions Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Pedersen was spared further injury as the truck they were driving started on fire after the crash but Good Samaritans got Pedersen out of the vehicle.

Highway 48 was closed for nearly six hours while law enforcement reconstructed the crash scene and conducted their crash investigation. Assisting with the crash were the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance, Barron County First Responders, Life Link Helicopter, Barron County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

