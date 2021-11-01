Altroona ‘Fall Frenzy’ returns Sunday

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Kids decked out in their Halloween costumes took part of their trick-or-treating hours Sunday at River Prairie for Altoona’s “Fall Frenzy.”

The annual event hosted by the city returned with some help this year from Altoona’s fire and police departments.

In addition to getting free bags of candy, kids also searched for hidden pumpkins throughout the park. They also took part in a scavenger hunt looking for other items.

“My favorite part is just seeing all the people that out here in River Prairie Park today. At least we can be out and about. It’s a little chilly but at least we can be out here enjoying Halloween,” Altoona Recreation Manager Debra Goldbach said.

Organizers moved the event outside in 2020 due to the pandemic. It remained outdoors this year.

