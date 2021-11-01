Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
Koreen Holmes has lent her name to "Koreen's Law." The bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would...
Eau Claire cancer patient fights to end ‘White Bagging’ in Wisconsin
One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting
Alison Snortheim holds her daughter while she explains the hunt for a kidney.
Auburndale mother returns to donor list

Latest News

Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights
Federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.
Wisconsin gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages