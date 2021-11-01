Advertisement

BEST WESTERN PLUS EAU CLAIRE CONFERENCE CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to the Best Western Plus Eau Claire Conference Center.  They have helped one of our clients through a tough situation.  She was so happy with their service.  She especially wanted me to thank Chandra, Jose, and Brandon who have all been exceptional.  Thank you for taking such good care of our client.

Angie Peterson

