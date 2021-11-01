Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Museum holds second blood drive of 2021

Donated blood from the Chippewa Valley Museum's blood drive on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.
Donated blood from the Chippewa Valley Museum's blood drive on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new exhibit at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire hopes to inspire people to be a force for good.

Museum visitors got in free Monday if they participated in the “Be a Force for Good” Blood Drive.

It’s the second blood drive of the year for the museum. The first drive collected nearly 26 units of blood. Both were done with the support of the Red Cross of Wisconsin.

“We had 28 appointments total, which is really exciting,” Rachel Meyer, Development Manager at the Chippewa Valley Museum, said.

At Monday’s event, donors got a chance to see the museum’s new Star Wars exhibit called Nostalgia Awakens. The museum is also taking part in a food drive through the Rotary Club of Eau Claire to support Feed My People Food Bank, which runs until Nov. 15. Donations of non-perishable items can be dropped off at the museum during its open hours.

#CVMVolunteers keep making great things happen! With the support of four volunteers, the museum has been able to open...

Posted by Chippewa Valley Museum on Monday, November 1, 2021

