Committee approves Vel Phillips statue outside Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A panel of state officials and community leaders voted Monday in favor of erecting a statue in honor of civil rights activist Vel Phillips.

The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board gave its final approval for the statue honoring Phillips.

Phillips represents many firsts for Wisconsin, including being the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Madison Law School and to be elected to a statewide office in Wisconsin and the entire nation. She also served as the first female and African American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, as well as the first African American judge in the state of Wisconsin.

Dave Endres, chair of the Vel Philips Task Force, explained the significance of Monday’s vote.

“Today the state of Wisconsin takes a significant step forward in being the first state in the country to honor an African American woman on state capitol grounds,” Endres said.

Endres was joined Monday by Phillips’ son, Mike Phillips, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson, and state lawmakers.

“When I look out to this crowd, people of color, women, this is an opportunity to maintain this idea of moving forward,” Mike Phillips said.

Once the statue is installed, it will stand on the corner of West Main Street and South Carroll Street. It is expected to be up by the end of next year.

A committee for the Madison Metropolitan School District also voted last week to propose renaming Madison Memorial High School in Phillips’ honor. The Board of Education will vote on the final name in late November.

