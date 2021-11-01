CVTG: “Arsenic and Old Lace”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild opens its 40th season with the comedy classic, “Arsenic and Old Lace”, November 4-14 at The Grand Theatre.

In the play, we meet two charming but not so innocent spinsters who have been poisoning lonely old men to put them out of their misery.

Their brother thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, their murderous nephew looks a bit like Boris Karloff and poor Mortimer is doing his very best to control his family’s antics just long enough to announce his engagement to the lovely Elaine.

For tickets, go online at cvtg.org or call 715/832-7529.

7:30pm: Nov. 4-6, 11-13

1:30pm: Nov. 7 & 14

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

