Free COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic to be held in Augusta Saturday

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Main Street Gym in Augusta.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Main Street Gym in Augusta.(WALB)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinic in Augusta on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Main Street Gym in Augusta.

“Both of these vaccines will help prevent serious illness from the flu and COVID-19 in children and adults,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director, said. “For young adults aged 12-18 who aren’t vaccinated, this is a great opportunity to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.”

The flu shot clinic is for children ages 6 months to 18 years. Adult flu shots are not available at this clinic on Saturday; instead, adults looking for a flu shot are encouraged to visit vaccines.gov for a list of locations where they can get their flu shot.

The COVID-19 vaccines available are Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 12 and over for their first or second dose, and can be given at the same time as the flu shot for children ages 12 to 18. It is also available as a third dose to immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and over if it’s been at least 28 days since completing the Pfizer vaccination series. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also on hand for those who completed either the Pfizer vaccine series six months ago or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series two months ago and are over the age of 65 or adults who work in a job or live where there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 or have any of several health conditions that increases that person’s risk for severe symptoms from COVID-19.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for any adult, and a booster dose is available for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago or longer.

For more information on COVID-19, the flu, vaccines, scheduling, or other information about this clinic, you can visit the Eau Claire City-County Health Department website.

