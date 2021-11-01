Advertisement

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Heidi Liljander, from my bank, for the Sunshine Award.  On Monday, October 4th, I was caught up in a phone scam for $13,500 and was instructed to go to my bank and send a wire transfer to Bangkok, Thailand.  Once I did, the scammers would return all my money back to me which they were holding hostage.  Heidi saw my account and locked everything up so this person could not carry out what he was doing.  She protected all my accounts from a computer thief.

Bruce Roberts

