Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures

Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses the jury pool at the start of jury selection on...
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses the jury pool at the start of jury selection on the first day of trial for Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., Circuit Court Monday Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)(Mark Hertzberg/POOL | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial opened jury selection with a round of “Jeopardy!”-like trivia, assuring potential jurors he doesn’t have COVID-19 and reaching back to the fall of the Roman Empire to emphasize the gravity of their duty.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder drew laughs in the courtroom Monday — and some cringes on social media — as he peppered potential jurors with trivia questions, and offered his own commentary.

When the answer to one was the film “Psycho,” the 75-year-old Schroeder quipped: “Heard of it.”

Schroeder is handling the biggest trial of his career. Rittenhouse shot three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020, killing two of them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-kyle-rittenhouse-police-shootings-wisconsin-6108eed94836f8313b63b9f3b815a1d6

