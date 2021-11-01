Advertisement

LADYSMITH FRESH MARKET

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give a Sunshine Award to the Ladysmith Fresh Market.  Every week they provide me as well as others with grocery delivery.  They deliver even if I happen to be at an appointment.  This past week, I told them I had a medical appointment and they went a step further and put the necessary items in my freezer and refrigerator.  We are a small rural community and these people really care about the service they provide.

Patsy Peterson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

