Please give a Sunshine Award to the Ladysmith Fresh Market. Every week they provide me as well as others with grocery delivery. They deliver even if I happen to be at an appointment. This past week, I told them I had a medical appointment and they went a step further and put the necessary items in my freezer and refrigerator. We are a small rural community and these people really care about the service they provide.

Patsy Peterson

