LE PHILLIPS LIBERTAS CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to recognize all the wonderful, hard-working, non-judgmental nurses and cna’s with the Sunshine Award.  These unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the superhuman, extraordinary, compassionate work they do.  They save lives every day.  I cannot thank them enough for getting me where I am today.  I am not sober, working a full-time job, and may be finally able to get my kids back soon!  LE Phillips is the place to go if you need the help.  Don’t be afraid to make that move like I was.  They will welcome you with open arms.

Anonymous

