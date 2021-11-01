Advertisement

Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting

34-year-old Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting left one man dead on Oct. 29.(Polk County Sheriff's Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 34-year-old man is charged in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in the Village of Luck on Oct. 29.

Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Chad Daniels, also of Luck.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 29, a 911 caller reported a gunshot victim on the 600 block of East Butternut Avenue in Luck. One person was found dead when law enforcement arrived. The Sheriff’s Office took a suspect, Radke, into custody.

Court records show that Radke is being held in Polk County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond with conditions that he can’t contact Daniels’ family or use or possess firearms. Radke has a preliminary hearing on November 10 in Polk County Circuit Court.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the case are the Luck Police Department, Milltown Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Luck Fire Department, and Northland Ambulance Service. The shooting is under investigation.

