Advertisement

People, homes vanish due to 2020 census’ new privacy method

This Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows a neighborhood in Milwaukee that is one of many places...
This Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows a neighborhood in Milwaukee that is one of many places in the country where a new method used by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect confidentiality in the 2020 census has made people and occupied homes vanish — at least on paper — when they actually exist in the real world. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A statistical method used by the U.S. Census Bureau for the first time in 2020 to protect confidentiality has made people and occupied homes vanish, at least on paper, when they actually exist in the real world.

The technique is called differential privacy. It involves the intentional addition of errors to data to obscure the identity of any given census participant.

The Census Bureau says it’s doing so because more privacy protections are needed than in past decades. But some city officials and demographers think it veers too far from reality — and could cause problems in the data used for drawing political districts and distributing federal funds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/religion-wisconsin-new-york-tampa-florida-68c96e7eb701da74ae7c8df3c3476705

Most Read

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times
Koreen Holmes has lent her name to "Koreen's Law." The bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would...
Eau Claire cancer patient fights to end ‘White Bagging’ in Wisconsin
One person dead, another in custody following Polk Co. shooting
Alison Snortheim holds her daughter while she explains the hunt for a kidney.
Auburndale mother returns to donor list

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden calls this decade decisive for fighting climate change
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...
US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations