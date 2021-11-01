Royal Credit Union launches annual toy drive with The Salvation Army

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is announcing the launch of its “Giving Never Melts Away” toy drive for the month of November.

The annual toy drive, which began over 15 years ago, is done in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Royal Credit Union said over 700 toys are collected in a typical year to be distributed to families in need. New and unwrapped toys for children of all ages can be dropped off at all Royal Credit Union offices in Wisconsin and Minnesota during normal business hours Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. For a full list of office hours closest to you, you can visit the Royal Credit Union website.

“We are beyond excited to have this opportunity to give back to the community once again this year and to be able to offer multiple donation options,” Melissa Janssen, Program Director of Community Relations, said. “Last year we saw a record high level of participation and it was a great feeling to know that we were able to help so many families during the holiday season.”

While toys for all ages are accepted, toys for children ages 13 and over are encouraged since that group typically receives the fewest donations.

More information about the toy drive, as well as a link to provide monetary donations, is available on the Royal Credit Union website.

