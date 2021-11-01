Voting underway to name ‘the loop’ in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A section of trails in the City of Eau Claire will receive a formal name based on the results of a poll being conducted in November.

Parts of the trails in downtown Eau Claire that cross the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers form what is colloquially known as “the loop,” which includes three bridges that connect Haymarket Plaza to the rest of downtown.

An effort to name the section of trails in downtown Eau Claire drew over 300 suggestions, which has been reduced down to five choices. You can vote online for one of the five choices: Bridgelight Mile, Confluence Loop, Confluence Mile, Eau Claire Riverwalk, and Three Bridges River Trail.

Voting lasts all of November, wrapping up on Nov. 30, and the winning name to be announced Dec. 4 at downtown Eau Claire’s Haymarket Holiday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.