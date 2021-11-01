Wisconsin AG Kaul to push for gun control, $115 million in grants

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a $115 million legislative package to strengthen gun control and create grants for community policing and mental health treatment programs.

The Democratic attorney general’s proposals include funds for a wide array of criminal justice programs, including mental health crisis response programs, substance abuse diversion, re-entry opportunities and police officer recruitment and retention, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

It also includes gun-control measures, like universal background checks, that have not found success in the Republican-held Legislature. Kaul says the grants would be funded out of a $4.4 billion tax surplus.

Safer Wisconsin would strengthen community trust and prevent crime, help keep guns out of the hands of people who’ve been shown to be dangerous, address substance use disorder and mental health crises, and help hold offenders accountable. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/health-wisconsin-milwaukee-legislature-mental-health-20ad48067efde06dea6eb66402c2abf9