Wisconsin AG Kaul to push for gun control, $115 million in grants

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a $115 million legislative package to strengthen gun control and create grants for community policing and mental health treatment programs.

The Democratic attorney general’s proposals include funds for a wide array of criminal justice programs, including mental health crisis response programs, substance abuse diversion, re-entry opportunities and police officer recruitment and retention, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

It also includes gun-control measures, like universal background checks, that have not found success in the Republican-held Legislature. Kaul says the grants would be funded out of a $4.4 billion tax surplus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/health-wisconsin-milwaukee-legislature-mental-health-20ad48067efde06dea6eb66402c2abf9

