Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive underway until December 15

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Annual Holiday Pet Food Drive is underway. You can bring any dry or canned foods, litter, or treats to designated drop-off locations throughout the Chippewa Valley.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Make checks payable to Chippewa Valley Cat Club. Proceeds from the Holiday Pet Food Drive will be used to purchase pet food.

The purchased pet food and the donated pet food will be given to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire for distribution to people who need help feeding their pets.

You have until December 15 to participate in this year’s pet food drive.

Donations of food, treats, and litter may be dropped off at any of these locations:

Eau Claire Animal Hospital (2504 Mall Dr., Eau Claire)

Pet Food Plus (2819 E. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire)

Lake Wissota Animal Hospital (16780 CTH X, Chippewa Falls)

Dogtopia (2706 Golf Road, Eau Claire)

The Ark Animal Hospital (2914 Mondovi Rd, Eau Claire)

emBARK (2109 Fairfax Street, Eau Claire)

Kindness Animal Hospital (1902 Hallie Rd, Chippewa Falls)

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital (4616 Commerce Valley Rd, Eau Claire)

Northside Pet Hospital (1727 Western Ave., Eau Claire)

Tropic Waters Pet Center (3015 Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire)

Eau Claire Fitness (3225 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire)

Westgate Animal Hospital (2135 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire)

Riverview Animal Hospital (4668 133rd St., Chippewa Falls)

Chapel Heights United Methodist Church (300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire)

Barks and Recreation (5775 Friedeck Road, Eau Claire)

Your Dog’s Gym (5717 33rd Ave., Eau Claire)

Unity of Eau Claire (1808 Folsom Street, Eau Claire)

