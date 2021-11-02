Advertisement

Authorities release name of man who died in Taylor County incident

On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the roadway near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Dr in the Township of Holway.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF HOLWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man who died after an incident in Taylor County has now been identified as 27-year-old Titus Kottke of Athens, Wis.

According to a release from Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the roadway near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Dr in the Township of Holway.

Fire, ambulance, and law enforcement services were dispatched to the scene. CPR was performed by medical first responders, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they now know that Kottke had been at several bars in the Medford, Wis. area on Saturday night October 30th into the early morning hours of Sunday October 31st. Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning October 31st walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found. An autopsy has been completed and Kottke’s injuries are consistent with that of being struck by a vehicle.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death and asks that you call 715-748-2200 if you have any information about Kottke or the vehicle that may have struck him.

