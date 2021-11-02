Country Jam USA releases 2022 lineup

Advertisement

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA is announcing country music superstars Little Big Town, Cody Johnson, and Dustin Lynch as headliners for the 2022 music festival.

The festival returns to Eau Claire, Wis. July 21-23 for the 32nd annual Country Jam USA.

According to a release from Country Jam USA, Country Jam’s 2022 lineup of 20+ acts on two stages, includes many who are new to Jam Fans. Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Larry Fleet, Elvie Shane, and Ashley Cooke will be hitting the Country Jam Main Stage for the first time, while fan favorites Clay Walker, Diamond Rio, and Tracy Byrd will have everyone singing along to their endless list of #1 hits.

“We worked long and hard to create a balance of the hottest, fresh new acts, while staying true to our fan favorites,” Kathy Wright, Country Jam USA’S General Manager, said.

Country Jam also announced the addition of The Prairie campground, which will feature an additional 50 large electric campsites and 200+ sites ranging from 20X30 to 25X70.

The campground is located adjacent to The Pines campground.

