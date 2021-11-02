CVTC adds virtual reality to firefighting training

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College is getting a new training experience in virtual reality for its firefighting program

“The FLAIM system is a virtual reality or immersive learning system,” Mark Schwartz, CVTC Fire, and EMS continuing education coordinator said.

Schwartz says CVTC is the first technical college in Wisconsin to have a VR firefighter simulator.

“It allows us to put not only students but current firefighters in virtual live fire situations,” Schwartz said.

It lets students get a different type of hands-on experience. They will be able to see how it feels to hold a water hose and practice using the nozzle. A vest attachment allows you to feel the heat from the fire the closer you get to it in the simulation.

“They actually do what firefighters are supposed to do and 360 of whatever situation you’re in just to get an idea of what’s going on and then make your plan of attack,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz says there are a variety of scenarios that can be played out from barn fires to switching between water and foam to practicing breathing with a mask on.

“We can do anything from Boeing 77 fire to something in a national park, on a submarine to practice like a navy firefighter or just residential fires, car fires,” Schwartz said. “As they develop new stuff, we’ll be able to download it and incorporate it.”

The simulation also gives feedback like how long it took to put the fire out and how much water was used. Students can take what they learned in textbooks and apply it.

“You’ll actually have an instructor standing right here with you too versus an online lecture. You know it’s pre-recorded and you probably will have an opportunity to ask questions through emails, but this is live-time, you do it right here,” Schwartz said.

Better preparing future and current Chippewa Valley firefighters.

The FLAIM virtual reality simulator could be implemented into the CVTC Fire and EMS program as soon as January when the new semester starts.

