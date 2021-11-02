Advertisement

EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest...
Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.(Mark Hertzberg | Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A jury was selected on Monday, and opening statements in his trial began Tuesday. The homicide charges include one count of reckless homicide, one count of intentional homicide and one of attempted intentional homicide. A legal expert says the difference in the charges is that prosecutors aren’t alleging that Rittenhouse intended to kill the first man he shot. But the charges in the other two shootings allege that Rittenhouse intended to shoot those men.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a...
Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
The crash happened on the Barron County-Polk County state line Saturday afternoon.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after crash west of Cumberland Saturday
Federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.
Wisconsin gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/2/21)
In the state of Wisconsin, proficiency rates declined from those of 2019. However, students in...
School District of La Crosse releases student assessment results
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County
Mayo Clinic Health System plans to offer this annual award program to school districts for the...
Mayo Clinic Health System awards $100,000 in grants to school districts