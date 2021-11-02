Advertisement

Food for Fines program returns to help pay off parking tickets

(KNOE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular program to help you pay off your parking tickets with food is back this year.

For each food item donated, the Menomonie Police Department will take $2 off your parking fine.

The program runs until the end of the year.

Just bring your canned food items to the Menomonie Police Department during business hours.

Since 2016, “Food for Fines” has donated around 5,000 pounds of food to Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to: parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.

