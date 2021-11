EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Gary Wathke for the Sunshine Award. Gary is a bus driver with Student Transit and he is a great guy. He is respectful and super awesome and nice. He cares for his riders on his bus. He works hard and all of his co-workers get along with him. Please consider him for this award.

Ryan Karls

