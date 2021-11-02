Advertisement

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital community garden harvests 3,500 pounds of food

Since 2013 when hospital volunteers began the project, more than nine tons of produce have been...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s is announcing their community garden produced more than 3,500 pounds of locally grown food during the 2021 growing and harvest season.

All of which was donated to eleven area food pantries.

According to a release from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, since 2013 when hospital volunteers began the project, more than nine tons of produce have been donated. Each spring volunteers prepare the soil, ready the irrigation system, and pull weeds so the garden plots are ready for planting.

Any community member can rent a plot to grow food for those in need, or themselves if resources are limited. Volunteers collect the produce and make weekly deliveries to pantries and food kitchens where families in need receive the donated fresh produce.

Long-time garden volunteer, Roger Elliott, is proud to see the food benefitting neighbors in need.

“It’s nice when we carry in all the produce because these food pantries don’t often get fresh fruits and vegetables right out of the garden,” Elliott said. “We enjoy growing the food and know it’s appreciated.”

This year’s harvest included 34 types of produce and herbs.

The community garden is located on HSHS property near St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Community garden plots will be available again in the spring of 2022.

To reserve a plot for the 2022 season, or for more information about how you can work to end hunger insecurity in Chippewa County, contact Roger Elliott by emailing rwelae@charter.netor or calling (715) 563-2069.

