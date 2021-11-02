Advertisement

Hy-Vee Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee is announcing they will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11 by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, a buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots.

Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh locations on Nov. 11.

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Thursday, Nov. 11.

