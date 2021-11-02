Advertisement

Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday

Alessandra Roose, 16
Alessandra Roose, 16(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office reports a 16-year-old girl has been missing since Saturday evening at her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alessandra Roose was last seen at her residence around 8:15 p.m. in Lindina Township, which is near Mauston.

Police described Roose as standing 5′2″, weighing about 106 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes and a t-shirt.

Authorities say she may be in Sauk, Columbia or the Adams County area.

Police added that a light colored SUV, possibly a Bronco or older SUV, was seen in the area before her disappearance.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office noted Roose’s disappearance is unrelated to that of Mariah Davis and Angelina Starkey, both 16, who were reported missing about an hour before Roose.

