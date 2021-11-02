Advertisement

Kraft starts mac and cheese club to test tastes

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try...
The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.(Source: Kraft/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Mac and Cheese fans are drooling over a chance to test out new flavors.

Kraft has already introduced pumpkin spice-flavored mac and cheese, as well as candy-flavored pink mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day.

The company is introducing an exclusive “FLVRS” Club where members can be the first to try Kraft’s new seasoning blends before they’re released to stores.

Members will also get access to clothing based on each flavor, like a plush hoodie for ranch, a jacket for pizza and a sports jersey for Buffalo.

Becoming a member is a multi-step process that includes signing up on Kraft’s website and then acting on social media “drops.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
34-year-old Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a...
Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting
Federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.
Wisconsin gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages
The crash happened on the Barron County-Polk County state line Saturday afternoon.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after crash west of Cumberland Saturday
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses the jury pool at the start of jury selection on...
Judge starts Rittenhouse trial with trivia and lectures

Latest News

President Biden's remarks on deforestation at the U.N. climate summit.
President Biden's remarks on deforestation at the U.N. climate summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Troubles at home shadow Biden’s climate efforts abroad
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County, Colo., elections...
Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws
Election Day's big issues and races to watch
Election Day's big issues and races to watch